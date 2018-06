Bac 2018 - LV1 : voici les sujets et corrigés d'anglais, d'allemand et d'espagnol pour les séries technologiques

EXTRAIT

1. Compréhension de l’écrit

Document 1 and document 2

A. Choose the 2 major themes common to BOTH documents.

1. Speaking with an accent

5. Family relationships

Document 1

B. Copy the following sentences and fill the gaps

Perla Nation is PABLO PEREZ’s daughter. Her father comes from MEXICO, like DIEGO LUNA who is the actor playing the role of CAPTAIN CASSIAN ANDOR in the 2016 Star War movies .

C. True or False ?

1. Wrong. None of them is a great fan of Star Wars

L2-3 “ He was by no means a fan of the saga, and neither was she.”

2. Right. Diego Luna speaks English with his Mexican accent.

L28 “Diego Luna unabashedly speaking in his native accent on screen”

Or Intro “actor Diego Luna did not hide his Mexican accent”









